Table CAG reports before Assembly: L-G VK Saxena writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to table five CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports pertaining to the state finances, that are pending with the Finance department of the city government, before the Delhi Assembly.

Saxena requested Kejriwal to advise the finance minister to “expeditiously process” the important reports concerning the finances of the city government so that they can be tabled in the ongoing budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

L-G Saxena underscored the legal obligations outlined in the Section 48 of the GNCTD Act, 1991, which stipulates that CAG reports pertaining to the state treasury must be submitted to the L-G for presentation before the Legislative Assembly. Further, the L-G has drawn attention to Article 151 of the Constitution, which mandates the L-G to facilitate the presentation of CAG reports before the legislature.

“Your attention is drawn to the fact that five reports of CAG pertaining to State Finances, have been pending for consideration of the Minister of Finance, since August 2023,” the letter said.