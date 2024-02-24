Working on bringing back Indians lured to Russia: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs is working closely with the Indian Embassy to bring back Indians who have been recruited as helpers by Russia for its ongoing war with Ukraine. About 100 Indians joined the Russian army in non-combat roles as helpers a year ago.

“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant authorities for their early discharge,” said MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal in New Delhi on Friday.

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a letter to MEA on January 25 wrote that Indians are being misled by agents for jobs to Russia. They are recruited by the Russian Army and no proper training is given to them, he added.

A recent online video report showed that though the Indians were recruited for non-combat roles, now they are being asked to fight alongside Russians in its war with Ukraine. Relatives of many of these Indian nationals have said that their family members have been duped by recruiters and have been forced to join the Wagner Group, which is a state funded army of irregulars. They have infrastructure support from the Russian army.

The MEA has urged its nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from going for jobs in conflict areas, Jaiswal said.