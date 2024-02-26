Congress picks AAP’s tab in Delhi to safeguard interests elsewhere

Finally the alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress has been announced with the former to contest four of the seven seats and the Congress remaining three seats.

Despite the fact that the ruling party of Delhi is fighting a grim battle of survival given its alleged involvements in corruption cases, the Congress has decided to close ranks with the adversary to safeguard its interests in Goa, Gujarat, Haryanaand Chandigarh.

Soon after the announcements, AAP was back to usual histrionics saying that as soon as reports of finalisation of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the AAP started coming in, the Enforcement Directorate sent a seventh summon to AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam case.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told media persons, “We have learnt from reliable sources that the CBI is planning to arrest Kejriwal in the next two to three days.”

If this situation arises, and thinking of a campaign against BJP in Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with Kejriwal behind bars, it would mar opposition’s grand plans in the national Capital.

There are seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and all were won by the BJP in the 2019 polls. This was the repeat of its 2014 performance by the saffron party.

During the 2014 polls, the combined vote share of the Congress and the AAP was more than that of the BJP. However, in 2019, the BJP was far ahead of the combined vote share of AAP and Congress.

The question is, given such performances in the past, would it be difficult for the BJP to win all the seven seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the AAP and the Congress fighting together.

In the 2019 polls, in South and North-West Delhi, AAP was on the second position and Mahabal Mishra, then in Congress and now in AAP, was second placed in West Delhi on Congress ticket. Mishra’s son Vinay Mishra is AAP’s MLA from Dwarka assembly seat.