Delhi HC denies bail to WCDD official accused in minor girl's rape

According to police, the minor had started living with her guardian-turned-abuser Khakha, in Burari, after the death of her father on October 1, 2020.



The girl, now in Class XII, recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack.



Khakha, who worked as a deputy director with the WCDD of the city government, also served as the OSD to Minister Kailash Gahlot, in addition to his position, when the department was under him. However, after Atishi took over, the officer was repatriated, as per records.



The couple was arrested after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital.



The police, based on her complaint, had registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO Act on August 13, however, arrested the officer after nine days.



In August last year, the high court took suo moto cognizance of the matter.