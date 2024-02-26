Key SIMI operative on the run held after 22 years

NEW DELHI: A key operative of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who allegedly edited a magazine of the banned outfit and indoctrinated many gullible youngsters, has been arrested from Maharashtra by the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

According to a Delhi Police official, Hanif Sheikh (47), a resident of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, had his name printed as ‘Haneef Hudai’ on the magazine, which was the only lead available, making it difficult to trace him.

A case of sedition and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against him in 2001 at New Friends Colony police station, and he had been absconding for more than 22 years, the official said. Hanif was being chased by a team of the Special Cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said Hanif played a key role in arranging meetings of SIMI in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. Every time the police cracked down on the banned organisation, he absconded without leaving any trace of his next move.

“Recognising the danger posed by the escape of such a terrorist, a Special Cell team was tasked with collecting data/information about the absconding SIMI cadres, their sympathisers, and sleeper cells across states,” Kumar said.