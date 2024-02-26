Spinning Yarns

Then there are textiles that tell stories… the Suzanis and silks of Uzbekistan tell spellbinding stories of the silk route and the caravan dwellers. The balucharis of Bishnupur will narrate in silk and skein, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The chintz made in Surat in the 16th century was banned… such was its popularity in the western world that the domestic textile industry could not survive without a complete ban on the textile beauties headed from Surat.

Essentially textile is fragile and not a craft that stands the test of time like stone, glass, ceramic etc. However, textiles have a romance, an ability to be ephemeral and yet, because of their intimate proximity to the human body, also feel ergonomic. They rouse the memory with a sense of the familiar.

The only way to participate in this beautiful role-playing of textile love of our times is to wear and buy the handcrafted. Intuitively you know you are looking and being your better self.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women