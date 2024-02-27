Auto driver thrashed, bitten by dog in Delhi as he asks owner to keep pet inside house

NEW DELHI: An auto-rickshaw driver was thrashed by a man and bitten multiple times by his dog for allegedly asking the owner to keep the pet on a leash, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on February 15 when the 30-year-old victim, Bhrim Singh, was on his way to work.

“I left home at around 12.30 pm and my neighbour Jiwan Jyoti was on the street with his dog. As the canine was barking at me, I asked the owner to keep the dog on a leash,” read the FIR, registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

This angered Jyoti who physically assaulted Singh while his dog bit him multiple times on one of his legs, face and a hand. Singh informed the police about the matter on February 16. “We have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 ( wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. We will question the dog owner,” a senior police officer said.

There has been a string of dog attacks in Delhi since the turn of the year. On Saturday, a two-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi’s Tughlaq Lane.

In another incident on January 22, a two-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in northeast Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar. A day before that, a seven-year-old boy was injured in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park area after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull.

In the Shahbad Dairy area, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by an American Bully when she was playing near her home.