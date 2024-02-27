Delhi's Mayor Shelly Oberoi passes bill to renovate existing houses

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday introduced a new bill that will ease the process by which property owners can alter or renovate existing buildings. The bill will come as a respite to those property owners whose properties have been booked for unauthorised construction or renovation allowing them access to crucial services such as electricity connections.

According to the proposal, in case of any renovation, additional construction or alteration of any property, the concerned Assessing Officer from the Assessment and Collection department will be able to demand the sanctioned building plan of the property from the building department.

At the same time, the Assessing officer will have to submit a report about the tax details of the property to the building department. Only after this, any additional construction will be allowed. Both the Assessing Officer and the Building department will have to resolve each other’s queries within 15 days.

In addition, the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of the zone and superintendent engineer will have to provide details about the construction to the concerned electricity department or the Delhi Jal Board.

“This problem has persisted a long time. We have been hearing for months that lakhs of properties in Delhi are unable to access electricity connection as a result. In addition to providing relief to people, coordination between various government departments will also help in combating corruption,” said the Mayor.