Farmers’ tractor march: Traffic snarl at Delhi borders

NEW DELHI: Traffic was affected at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders on Monday in view of a proposed tractor march of farmers to the national capital, officials said.

Farmers have planned a protest march on tractors via the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli toll plaza and Mahamaya flyover on Monday.

The Delhi Police has intensified checking at the borders by putting up barricades.

There was heavy traffic at the Chilla border from Delhi towards Noida due to the checking. The traffic was also heavy at the Delhi-Noida Expressway.

Earlier in the morning, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said intensive checking will be conducted by the Delhi Police as well as the district police by installing barriers at all the border points between the national capital and Noida.

The ongoing farmers’ protest has also affected the traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border points between Delhi and Haryana.

On Saturday, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points, almost two weeks after they were sealed in view of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Due to the construction of flyover between Apsara border and Anand Vihar, the vehicular movement was affected near Anand Vihar flyover on both the carriageways. The commuters also complained about the traffic jams at Sardar Patel Marg and towards Gurgaon from the national capital.

Quit wto

A tractor march was taken out across the country by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which led the 2020-21 farmers’ protest as it announced `Quit WTO Day’. for taking out agriculture sector from the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement.