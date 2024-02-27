HC reserves order on 7 BJP MLAs' pleas challenging indefinite suspension from Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the pleas by seven BJP MLAs challenging their indefinite suspension from the legislative assembly for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the budget session.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the parties to file short written submissions, if any, within two days.

The court was hearing petitions by the BJP MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta -- challenging their indefinite suspension from the assembly till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee.