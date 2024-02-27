'Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri named IIMCAA alumni of the year

NEW DELHI: The IIMC Alumni Association presented the IIMCAA Connections Awards to 23 winners at its 12th Global Meet in Delhi, on Monday.

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav were conferred the Alumni of the Year award on the occasion. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to newsreader Rini Simon Khanna, journalist Bernard Vivian Fernandes, and Rajeev Deshpande. Sanjive Shukla, DIG – UP; Rajvardhan Singh, former MP minister; Assam Police SP Numal Mahatta; IAS officer Mitali Namchoom Singh; and Manipur’s MLA Sheikh Noorul Hasan were honoured with the Public Service Awards.

The event, presided over by IIMCAA President Simrat Gulati, was addressed by the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Govt. Sushil Singh, Jyoti Kumar, Nitin Pradhan, Gayatri Srivastava, Anwar Ashraf, Mona Parthasarathi, Deeksha Saksena, and others. Rajender Kumar Kataria, IAS; journalist Bhola Nath; Odisha’s Sanjay Kumar Sahoo; Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra; and Delhi’s Animesh Biswas and Ritesh Verma received the ‘Pillar of IIMCAA’ award.

Vineet Handa, the Convenor of the IIMCAA Awards 2024, announced that applications for the next edition of the awards will be accepted starting in June, with the award ceremony scheduled for July-August this year.

The event began with a tribute to alumni who passed away in the last year, followed by the release of a souvenir and a book titled ‘Odyssey,’ a compilation of interviews with former students. Additionally, 91 alumni who graduated 25 years ago were honoured with Silver Jubilee honours.

According to a statement, IIMC’s events—Looking ahead, IIMC’s annual meeting, Connections—will be hosted in various cities across India and abroad.

“Upcoming events include gatherings in Patna and Mumbai on March 10 and 23, respectively,” it added.