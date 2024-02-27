MCD furore over fire tragedy, cattle attack

NEW DELHI: Ruckus erupted during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Monday as BJP councillors protested over the recent fire in Alipur and stray cattle attack in Khanpur.

The proceedings which lasted under 30 minutes began with condolences for the fire victims with opposition members also expressing condolences. BJP councillors then raised slogans against the AAP dispensation at the MCD, protesting in front of the Mayor, Shelly Oberoi.

Amidst the chaos, Oberoi adjourned the proceedings after passing all agendas. Alleging negligence by the MCD and the mayor, the Delhi BJP has demanded `1 crore in compensation for the man killed in the cattle attack and has threatened further protests if the MCD doesn’t take responsibility. They have also vowed to disrupt MCD House functions until the mayor accepts moral responsibility for the incident and acts against veterinary department officials.

Subhash Kumar Jha, 42, was fatally attacked by a stray cattle while waiting for his son’s school bus at Devli Mor in Khanpur.

‘Death from cattle-attack due to negligence’

The man’s death in the stray-cattle attack in Khanpur ward was a “result of the negligence and failure” of the MCD and the mayor, the Delhi BJP had alleged. BJP councillors will not allow the functioning of the MCD House until the mayor takes “moral responsibility” for the incident.