PM Modi gave e-buses, says LoP; issue sent to privileges panel

NEW DELHI: Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday referred a statement made by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri regarding electric buses to the Privileges Committee of the House.

While speaking over motion of thanks on L-G VK Saxena’s address in the House, Bidhuri claimed that the Prime Minister provided 1,650 electric buses free of cost to Delhi.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot immediately objected to the remark and urged the Speaker to refer Bidhuri’s “baseless statement” to the Privileges Committee.

“This statement is completely false. It is very shameful that leader of opposition is on record making baseless statements. This matter should be referred to the Privileges Committee,” Gahlot urged.

The statement of the leader of opposition on the issue is referred to the Privileges Committee, directed the Speaker accepting Gahlot’s request.

Bidhuri alleged that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was running into Rs 10,000 crore losses and no new buses were purchased by it. After Gahlot’s objection, Bidhuri said Centre provided Rs 650 crore for procurement of 1,650 electric buses in Delhi.

“I want to request the AAP MLAs to show some respect to my age. I have a cabinet minister’s rank and am holding a constitutional post. I am talking about the people of Delhi. Do not humiliate me,” he said.

Bidhuri said his statement was referred to the Privileges Committee and if the Speaker directs him, he will resign from the post of the leader of opposition and MLA.

The motion of thanks was passed by the House through voice vote after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the House. The leader of the opposition voted against it.

Decorum foremost in democracy: CM

Speaking on the motion of thanks on the L-G’s address, Kejriwal criticised BJP MLAs for causing multiple interruptions during the address. “We may have differences between the government and opposition. But it is necessary to maintain decorum. But this time and before this, the opposition created a ruckus by raising slogans during the L-G’s address,” Kejriwal said. Outlining various initiatives of his government in education, health and power sectors, the chief minister said, “The AAP’s Delhi Model is showing a direction to the country.”