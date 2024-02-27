Register yourself with the nursing council: AIIMS issues ultimatum to nurses

NEW DELHI: AIIMS, New Delhi, has issued an ultimatum to its nursing staff for registration with the Delhi Nursing Council (DNC).

In an order issued on Tuesday, the institute has communicated that strict actions will be taken against the staff if they fail to comply with the directions in one month of time.

“It is mandatory for all nursing staff working in AIIMS, New Delhi to register themselves with DNC on their joining and also ensure timely renewal of their registration with DNC. Nursing staff and pharmacists should comply with the order within one month from the issue of this circular,” the order read.

“Appropriate action will be taken against the employee(s) for violation of rules, if it is later found that their registration certificate is not valid and is not renewed within the above prescribed timeline,” it added.

The move has come after similar directions earlier were objected to by the nurses’ association which said there is no provision for the mandatory registration of nurses with the DNC if they are already registered with nursing councils of their home state.

Clarifying its position, AIIMS said in the order, “The Indian Nursing Council in the matter that whether nursing staffs of AIIMS are required to compulsorily register themselves with DNC or if they can continue working in AIIMS with registration of any State Nursing Council and also about the validity of registration period... has clarified that as per the INC (Nurses Registration & Tracking System) Regulations, 2019, a registered nurse, registered auxiliary nurse midwife, registered lady health visitor is required to seek reciprocal registration when they move from on SNRC to another SNRC where they intends to practice.”

However, president of AIIMS nurses union said the directive was in violation of a Supreme Court order, saying many nurses working for over 30 years at the institute, despite having an immense experience in the profession, will not be able to meet the current educational requirements mandated by the Delhi Nursing Council.