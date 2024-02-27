Water supply will be of low pressure: Delhi Jal Board

NEW DELHI: The water supply will be available at low pressure due to high level of pollutants being received in Yamuna river at Wazirabad pond, the Delhi Jal Board on Monday said.

Issuing a notification on social media platform ‘X’, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, “Due to high level of pollutants (Ammonia more than 2.5 ppm) being received in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water supply will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request.”

Shortage in water supply, mud accumulation in water buckets and sewage smells in water are some of the problems that the Resident Welfare Associations in North, South and Central Delhi have raised.

The RWA presidents have alleged that despite making several complaints in the past, no action has been taken by the Delhi Jal Board to resolve the issue. North Delhi RWA president Ashok Bhasin claimed that the frequency of shortage in water supply went up in the last 15 days and that the supply comes for barely 30 minutes a day.

“There has been shortage in water supply and the quality of water also deteriorated. We get notification every other day that water supply will be affected and don’t know how long will this go on. The frequency of shortage in water supply went up in the last 15 days,” Bhasin said.