After communal unrest, civic neglect haunts Delhi's Jahangir Puri

NEW DELHI: Jahangir Puri, nestled in North West Delhi, last captured headlines in 2022 amidst communal unrest. Today, its narrative is one of overflowing drains, stagnant water, encroached roads, and burgeoning piles of garbage, painting a bleak reality for its residents. Despite relentless appeals to authorities – from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the Public Works Department (PWD) to law enforcement – grievances remain unaddressed. Even local leaders, including Suman Kumari and two-time MLA Pawan Sharma, have seemingly turned a blind eye to the community’s plight.

With a population exceeding 5 lakhs, Jahangirpuri, a resettlement colony divided into 12 blocks, grapples with multifaceted challenges.

For 38-year-old Vipin Gupta, a driver, sanitation stands as the primary concern. “Our drains are clogged, spilling water onto the streets daily. Despite complaints, the MCD deflects responsibility to the PWD,” Gupta lamented, highlighting the cycle of inaction.

Echoing Gupta’s sentiments, Sunil Kumar, president of RWA Sant Ravidas Nagar, voiced frustration at the mounting heaps of uncollected garbage. “The neglect from the MCD is palpable. The stench permeates the air, posing health risks. Urgent intervention is imperative,” Kumar emphasised.

Deepak Kumar Sonkar, a resident of Block H, raised concerns over law enforcement lapses, citing rampant incidents of mobile phone snatching. “The absence of police presence emboldens criminals. Enhanced patrolling is crucial to curb rising crime rates,” Sonkar asserted.

Furthermore, the political discord between the MCD councillor and MLA exacerbates the community’s plight. In Ward No. 16, Suman Kumar, representing the BJP, oversees sanitation efforts, while MLA Pawan Sharma, of the Aam Aadmi Party, oversees broader governance. This ideological clash often results in bureaucratic deadlock, hindering progress.

As Jahangir Puri’s cry for intervention grows louder, it underscores the urgent need for collaborative action. It is imperative that authorities prioritise the well-being of its citizens, acknowledging their right to a clean and safe environment. The time for action is now say concerned citizens.