After communal unrest, civic neglect haunts Delhi's Jahangir Puri

NEW DELHI: Jahangir Puri, nestled in North West Delhi, last captured headlines in 2022 amidst communal unrest. Today, its narrative is one of overflowing drains, stagnant water, encroached roads, and burgeoning piles of garbage, painting a bleak reality for its residents. Despite relentless appeals to authorities – from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the Public Works Department (PWD) to law enforcement – grievances remain unaddressed. Even local leaders, including Suman Kumari and two-time MLA Pawan Sharma, have seemingly turned a blind eye to the community’s plight.
With a population exceeding 5 lakhs, Jahangirpuri, a resettlement colony divided into 12 blocks, grapples with multifaceted challenges.
For 38-year-old Vipin Gupta, a driver, sanitation stands as the primary concern. “Our drains are clogged, spilling water onto the streets daily. Despite complaints, the MCD deflects responsibility to the PWD,” Gupta lamented, highlighting the cycle of inaction.
Echoing Gupta’s sentiments, Sunil Kumar, president of RWA Sant Ravidas Nagar, voiced frustration at the mounting heaps of uncollected garbage. “The neglect from the MCD is palpable. The stench permeates the air, posing health risks. Urgent intervention is imperative,” Kumar emphasised.
Deepak Kumar Sonkar, a resident of Block H, raised concerns over law enforcement lapses, citing rampant incidents of mobile phone snatching. “The absence of police presence emboldens criminals. Enhanced patrolling is crucial to curb rising crime rates,” Sonkar asserted.
Furthermore, the political discord between the MCD councillor and MLA exacerbates the community’s plight. In Ward No. 16, Suman Kumar, representing the BJP, oversees sanitation efforts, while MLA Pawan Sharma, of the Aam Aadmi Party, oversees broader governance. This ideological clash often results in bureaucratic deadlock, hindering progress.
As Jahangir Puri’s cry for intervention grows louder, it underscores the urgent need for collaborative action. It is imperative that authorities prioritise the well-being of its citizens, acknowledging their right to a clean and safe environment. The time for action is now say concerned citizens.
‘Councillor is from BJP, AAp has MLA, they keep passing buck’
President of RWA Jahangir Puri, Gahan Yadav, highlights area’s challenges and calls for action in an interview with Anup Kumar Verma.
What issues has the area been facing?
The area has been grappling with various issues, ranging from sanitation to law and order. There is no proper drainage system, and both the MCD and the PWD are failing in their duty to clean the drains. In fact, both departments pass the buck to each other. Similarly, garbage keeps piling up on the roads. In terms of law and order, I have witnessed mobile snatching in broad daylight.
How severe is the problem of sewers in the area?
It is not cleaned regularly unless a complaint is lodged. In other The DJB does not undertake cleaning until the sewers overflow. However, the positive aspect is that upon lodging a complaint, they promptly respond on the same day
Step taken by you to rectify problems?
Whenever I encounter any such issues, my first step is to either call or lodge a complaint with the relevant department. For example, in cases of drainage issues or garbage accumulation, I reach out to the MCD or PWD. I also make sure to inform the local police station about the crime in the area. Additionally, I schedule regular meetings with the local councilor or MLA to address and discuss issues.
Who do you think is responsible for the problem?
There isn’t a single entity to blame. The responsibility can be attributed –MCD, the PWD, and local leaders– for negligence towards their duties. I wouldn’t hesitate to hold common people accountable too. As a resident of Ward No. 16, I believe political ideology also plays a role. For instance, the councillor, Suman Kumari, belongs to the BJP party, while the MLA, Pawan Sharma, is from the AAP. Their conflicting ideologies lead them to easily pass the buck, causing the area to suffer.