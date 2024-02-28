Big girl, bigger dreams

“My products are handpicked and handmade, making it a unique and a rare find,” she says. Singhi’s artisan network is spread across the country. For instance, her terracotta jewellery comes from Assam, while beaded and mirror work is sourced from Faridabad. Cane work products are procured from Assam and Manipur, and embroidered pieces come from Rajasthan. “An artisan thrives in his own community around his family. I don’t want to pull them out of their comfort zone and lock them in a room in Delhi. It will downgrade the quality of the product,” she says.

Earrings and more

Singhi’s products also have celebrity approval, with actors like Huma Qureshi, Sunny Leone, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa, and Kusha Kapila endorsing and experimenting with her distinctive earring collection.

A Little Extra also has an extensive range of neck and hand jewellery, hair accessories, home décor items, and more. Singhi acknowledges the potential replication of her products but highlights her Unique Selling Point as “fresh designs with quick product turnaround” in this fiercely competitive market. The brand showcases approximately 800 designs across its entire range, maintaining an average selling price of `450. Addressing concerns about local markets like Sarojini Nagar posing a threat, Singhi dismisses the notion, drawing a parallel with the availability of Zara products. “You can easily find Zara clothes and bags in this market, but have people stopped visiting the stores?” she asks. Singhi comes from a typical Marwari family; hence, business was in her DNA. She always had the desire to start one herself. But the decision to establish her brand wasn’t just about following a family tradition.

Trauma to triumph

While growing up in Guwahati, Assam, Singhi faced constant humiliation due to her weight, facing frequent bullying from peers. “As a fat child, you’re told the most ridiculous things by people around you. In school, I was never selected for theatre or dance performances. My capabilities, talent, and personality boiled down to being fat. People used to say, ‘Before pursuing a career or starting a business, lose weight.’” These experiences proved demotivating.

March 2018 was a turning point. With around 500 followers, Singhi decided to share her body-related journey through a series of posts. “The response surpassed my expectations; so many women identified with me and shared their own stories,” she recalls. It marked the beginning of her journey as a body positivity influencer, utilising the platform to create content that uplifts and empowers others.

But how did she venture into the realm of accessory branding? “During my travels across various countries, particularly in Asia, I constantly faced challenges finding clothing that catered to my size. My attention gravitated towards the accessory section, where items like earrings and neck accessories were not size-centric.” This affinity for accessories grew over time, ultimately inspiring her to transform her passion into a business venture.

Nevertheless, her aim is not solely to design products exclusively for plus-size women. “I’d rather be inclusive. Every woman, irrespective of size and colour, can wear my accessories,” she says. Her mother, her staff, and she herself, serve as models for the brand.