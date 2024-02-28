BJP’s interference exacerbating plight of 11 lakh DJB consumers, alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) are impeding the ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme’.

He said that no action had been taken against the officers responsible and despite repeated instructions; the scheme has not been presented before the Cabinet as the BJP’s interference is exacerbating the plight of nearly 11 lakh Delhi Jal Board’s consumers in the city.

Bharadwaj said that approximately 40 per cent of consumers of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are distressed by DJB’s inflated bills. This is a significantly large number for any institution. More than 10 lakh consumers amongst the total of 26 lakh, are saying that their bills are not right, and the bills have not been generated as per their consumption.

Briefing on the timeline of the scheme, he said, “On January 13 2024, the ‘scheme was passed in DJB’s board meeting. A month ago, it was sent to the Finance Department soliciting their comments. How long can any department take to offer their comments, a few days, or a couple of weeks?”

Bharadwaj mentioned that on January 25, the scheme was sent to the Finance Department asking for their prompt comments. After 10 days, an officer from the department wrote a letter seeking the ‘original file’. Though, the Finance Department has nothing to do with the DJB’s original file, they are supposed to provide their comments on the cabinet note.

“We sent them the original file on 09.02.24, and then the finance department raised some queries on it. Subsequently, the finance minister answered all those queries along with providing comments on the policy on behalf of the finance department,” he added.

“Rejecting the comments given by the finance minister, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department said that they do not accept the finance minister’s comments, and only the comments given by the Principal Secretary of the Finance Ministry for this proposal will be considered valid, he said.

The minister added that along with submitting the original file on February 9th to the finance department, we gave directions to submit their comments by February 12 and present it in the Cabinet by February 14. However, it was not brought to the Cabinet by February 14.

