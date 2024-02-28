Delhi: Girl raped, thrown near metro station by 'friend'

NEW DELHI: A girl was allegedly raped, beaten up, and thrown near Dabri Metro Station in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area by her 'friend', police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who had met the minor through social media, has been apprehended and booked, they said.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a coaching class and after that to meet a friend of hers.

"We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.