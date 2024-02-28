Gang involved in sale, purchase of newborns busted in Delhi, 8 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Police have busted an inter-state human trafficking cartel and rescued a newly born girl child from the clutches of the racketeers. Eight people, including five women, have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said a police control room (PCR) call was received on February 20 at Begumpur police station regarding the illegal sale and purchase of newborn babies in the area. “A police team reached the given address and verified the facts of the call, discovering that two women in the house were in possession of a newborn girl child aged about 10-15 days,” the DCP said.

During the inquiry, the women could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the parentage of the child and later disclosed that they operate an interstate human trafficking gang which buys and sells newborn babies in different states of north India.

The newborn baby, they were in possession of, had been purchased from Muktsar, Punjab, for Rs 50,000. The alleged women were waiting for the right purchaser for the baby.

The police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act against and arrested the alleged women. When the cops put them to sustained questioning, they revealed the names of other members of the gang.

“Multiple raids were conducted in Punjab, resulting in the arrest of six other members of the gang, including three females, in connection with the case,” said the DCP.

The accused were identified as Piyush Aggarwal, a resident of Jain Nagar in Delhi, Rajinder, Raman, both residents of Abohar, Punjab and five women including two women are residents of Delhi and three are from Punjab, the senior police officer said.