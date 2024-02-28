Gangster accused in Delhi head constable murder nabbed from Nuh in shootout

NEW DELHI: A Mewat-based notorious gangster, who was wanted in the murder case of Delhi Police head constable, was nabbed after exchange of fire by the Special Cell in a joint operation with Haryana Police, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shakir, was nabbed from Tauru area in Nuh district of Haryana on Monday. The official said that his criminal record includes involvement in eight cases in Haryana and four cases in Delhi, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, Arms and NDPS Act.

According to the official, Shakir was also declared ‘proclaimed offender’ in a case of shootout with the Crime Branch in Delhi in 2013. Additionally, he was found linked to a case of indiscriminate firing and an attack on the house of ex-MLA Shahida Khan of District Nuh, Haryana.

“We received specific information regarding Shakir’s whereabouts in the Tauru area after which a team promptly coordinated with the local police of Nuh and jointly laid a trap at the location where Shakir was seen riding a motorcycle,” DCP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

When Shakir was signalled to stop and surrender, he attempted to escape by firing at the police team. In self-defence, the police retaliated, in which Shakir sustained bullet injuries on both of his legs. The DCP said that Shakir had been evading authorities after being granted bail in the the murder of Police Head Constable.