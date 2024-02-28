In boost to 'Fit India', L-G aims to establish sports complex in every Delhi village

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a DDA sports complex in Qutubgarh village, marking its transformation into a model village. Costing Rs 2.5 crore, the complex boasts amenities such as volleyball, badminton, and kabaddi courts, an open gym and jogging tracks. An air-conditioned multi-purpose hall measuring 216 square metres is also part of the complex.

“Sports play an important role in keeping us fit. Realising this, the prime minister launched the ‘Fit India’ movement in 2019 so that fitness becomes an integral part of our daily life. The movement has become a huge success. I am confident that many players from Qutubgarh will represent India at the international level and bring laurels and medals for our country,” Saxena said.

Praising DDA’s role in Qutubgarh’s development, Saxena said that the aim was to establish a sports complex in every Delhi village. He announced collaborations with Indian Oil and the Indian Army to provide experienced coaches for advanced training facilities.

DDA’s contributions to sports infrastructure in the capital are significant, with 16 sports complexes, three mini complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools, and 40 multi-gyms already in operation.

Additionally, centers of excellence for various sports are under construction in Dwarka, including wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, shooting, judo, kabaddi, hockey, football and tennis. Sector 33 Rohini will host a center for aquatics, while a public golf course is being developed in Sector 24 Dwarka.