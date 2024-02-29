AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal convicted in abetment of suicide case

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted Prakash Jarwal, AAP MLA from Deoli, in an abetment of suicide case. The court held Jarwal and his aide guilty of the death of a 52-year-old South Delhi-based doctor, Rajendra Singh, in 2020.

Singh was found dead by hanging in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020. In his suicide note, he had accused Jarwal of driving him to end his life. The police had registered a case based on the suicide note.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s son, Singh supplied water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board. He was upset with monetary losses as Jarwal had demanded money from him, failing which his payment was stopped.

Special Judge MK Nagpal took note that the charges were framed against Jarwal on allegations that he criminally intimidated the deceased for money to ply his water tankers.

Apart from abetment of suicide, Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar were convicted for criminal conspiracy, extortion by putting a person in fear of death and criminal intimidation. Another person was convicted for criminal intimidation.