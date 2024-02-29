After interviews, search committee shortlists 5 names for Jamia V-C post

NEW DELHI: The race for the post for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University Vice Chancellor has entered the last lap with the search committee short-listing five names - all from academic backgrounds, as per the sources.

Interviews for the 30 candidates were held on February 26 and 27. None of the applicants from the varsity have made it to the final list.

Once the Education Ministry decides on the candidate, its recommendation will go to the visitor of the university- the Vice President for the final approval.

One of the sources said that among the five candidates shortlisted, two are from Aligarh Muslim University, one from Kashmir University, one from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MAANU), and one is reportedly from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Professor Mazhar Asif, from JNU, is there in the list whereas Professor Mazhar is the professor at the Centre of Persian and Central Asian Studies. As per his portfolio given at the JNU’s website, he is a member - drafting committee for National Educational Policy, Government of India and member – National Monitoring Committee for Education, MHRD. He has also been a member of a NAAC peer team. Sources shared that there are strong chances of two people being appointed - Fazul Rahman, professor MANUU and Professor Mazhar from JNU. Fazul Rahman is also the V-C of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kunrool in Andhra Pradesh.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, one of the members of the search-cum-selection committee said, “The education ministry will be able to share the details in this regard.” Meanwhile, Mazhar Asif said, “I haven’t got any notification in this regard.”

The search committee constituted to shortlist the names had held its first meeting on January 31 and 30 names were shortlisted on February 15.

According to the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018, the V-C of a university is appointed by the Visitor/Chancellor from a panel of three to five names recommended by the duly constituted search-cum-selection committee. A visitor is empowered to call for a set of fresh names in case of any dissatisfaction.

Vice President to give final approval

