ICICI bank manager booked for siphoning off customer’s Rs 16 crore in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police has registered a case against a bank manager for allegedly siphoning off one of the customer’s entire savings of Rs 16 crore which she deposited on the pretext of getting higher returns.

The complainant, an account holder of ICICI Bank, alleged that Varun Vashisht, Branch Manager ICICI Bank in connivance with other accused and bank officials, fraudulently duped the complainant and her husband for depositing and investing Rs 16 crore on the pretext of providing high returns, but later siphoned off the money without their knowledge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said that it has been alleged that during 2019 to 2023, the complainant and her husband invested their savings to the tune of Rs 13.5 crore in two bank accounts of ICICI bank and majority of the amount was used as fixed deposits which would have accumulated to more than Rs 16 crore till January 2024.

“In January 2024, she came to know that Rs 12 crore was siphoned off from her accounts by the Branch Manager of the Bank, Varun Vashisht in collusion with other accused persons and bank officials,” he said.

In January 2024, the woman found that there was no fixed deposit in her name and there was a negative balance of around Rs 2.73 crore in a fake overdraft account opened in her name against a fixed deposit account which was held in her name.