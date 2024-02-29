Illegal dumping of debris curbed: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Since October, approximately 52,000 tonnes of debris have been accumulated at designated construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points, resulting in a significant 38% reduction in illegal dumping during the October-November period, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in statement on Wedenesday.

Earlier in the month, the MCD had said it was looking into procedural aspects of establishing 100 debris collection points in the city in an effort to curb air pollution.

“The municipal corporation in collaboration with the Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG), has been actively engaged in identifying crucial C&D waste collection points, combatting illegal dumping, and educating citizens on responsible waste disposal practices. With 35 operational collection points across various zones of the national capital and another 49 identified locations, efforts are underway to further expand the infrastructure,” the statement read.

“Since October (2023), 52,000 tonnes of debris have been collected at these collection stores, resulting in a noteworthy 38 per cent reduction in illegal dumping from October to November,” the civic body asserted in their statement.

New collection points are being established in key zones such as Narela, Shahdara (North), Shahdara (South), and Rohini to address the growing demand for C&D waste disposal services. The collection points are strategically located within a 2-3 km radius for convenience of citizens, officials said.