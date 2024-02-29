In remembrance, lies the food of comfort

As a humbling week draws to a close, I can’t help but be in a reflective mood. The weather only amplifies such emotions. Delhi, you see, is like a bag that’s bursting at its seams with feelings, at every turn of seasons.

Last week, I lost a vital member of my family. The thing about death is that no matter how prepared you are for it, you’re never prepared enough.

But, life does go on, and in a world where more of us live like isolated individuals, through last week, I saw the true impact of how communities and mohallas are such vital cogs of the ecosystem. Through it all, what brings us together even at such a time is food as a vital fulcrum—at times functional, other times in indulgent remembrance of the person lost.

It is this remembrance that came to life last week through a menu that we composed for my departed grandfather—at his prayer meet. It was a menu that featured all of his favourites—kachoris, kaali daal, paneer and the indomitable gulab jamun. After his prayer meet, as the family settled down to eat, it struck everyone that we were savouring the absolute favourites of my grandfather.

“This is the best way to pray for a departed soul, by celebrating their favourites,” said my uncle. Everyone’s eyes twinkled.

This, though, is not a one-off family story. Last weekend, amid a customary ritual trip to Haridwar, I realised that alongside faith and pilgrimage, the entire city’s economy is supported by a robust industry of food. Shops beelined the holy Har ki Pauri ghat, serving fresh, hot food across a wide range of cuisines. There were fresh paranthas being prepared hot off the tawa, while restaurants such as Hoshiyarpuri served a wide range of simple yet traditional luncheon fare.