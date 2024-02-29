L-G retorts AAP jibe on water scheme, calls CM Kejriwal a ‘habitual liar’

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday shot off a seven-page letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “habitual liar”, further intensifying the tussle between the two. The strongly-worded retort came in response to a slew of accusations made by the AAP leaders.

According to sources, the accusation pertains to the “one-time settlement scheme” of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for its users who have received inflated water bills. Last week, the CM had alleged that the L-G is not approving the scheme at the behest of the BJP.

Responding to it, the L-G stated that “not a single piece of paper was brought to his notice, officially or unofficially, regarding the ‘Water Scheme”.

“Water, Finance, Urban Development, all departments concerned with this scheme are fully and totally under the CM’s control. The L-G has no role whatsoever. Not a single piece of paper brought to the L-G’s notice, officially or unofficially, in this regard,” the letter read.

“… I want to put it on record that the subject matter of the resolution and the so-called ‘scheme’ that concerns the DJB (Water), the Urban Development Department and the Finance Department are transferred subjects, fully and totally under your control and the respective Ministers, as per the constitutional and statutory scheme of things, reiterated time and again by the Hon’ble Courts. The said ‘scheme’ that is purportedly being stopped by me has never been brought to me, even on a single piece of paper,” he said.

One-time settlement

