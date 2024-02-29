L-G stalling execution of solar policy: AAP

NEW DELHI: In yet another round of tussle between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the former has alleged the latter is stopping the solar policy from being implemented before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

Saying that the L-G should not play politics, the government said that he must not forget the dignity of his constitutional position and should work in the interest of the citizens.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi alleged that the L-G is obstructing the AAP dispensation’s Solar Policy to ensure that it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Power Minister Atishi said, “On January 29, the cabinet passed the Delhi Solar Policy. This policy was appreciated as the best and most progressive policy across India. The new policy has the provision of providing a `0.00 electricity bill to even those consumers who use above 400 units.” She added that at present, the government provides free electricity for up to 200 units and 50 per cent subsidy for consumption of 201-400 units.