Man jumps in front of metro train in Delhi, dies

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man, who had been diagnosed with cancer, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train that was approaching a station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Wednesday, said officials.

Services were delayed for about 35 minutes on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said.

According to Delhi Police officials, the man was upset due to his “illness”, though “no suicide note was recovered”.

A PCR call about the incident was received at Rajiv Chowk Police Station. A team reached the spot and after seeing CCTV footage, “it was found that the person had committed suicide” by jumping in front of the train at the station’s platform no. 2, the police officials said.

His wife told the police that her husband, a resident of Delhi’s Mukundpur area, was earlier working as a painter, but “since he was suffering from cancer, he was not working”.

The body has been shifted to the RML hospital. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death) is underway, police said.

A mobile number was found written in a slip recovered from his pocket, they said.

The body has been sent to mortuary for post-mortem.

His wife also told the police that he was under treatment from a leading hospital and he recently underwent a surgery.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.