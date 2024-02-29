NDMC allows defaulters to clear pending power bills in installments

NEW DELHI: Residents who have defaultered on their electricity bills will now be able to pay outstanding dues in installments, according to a new proposal approved by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The proposal was in response to grievances from consumers facing financial hardships due to factors such as business setbacks, closures, and medical issues. This move marks a significant departure from the council’s previous stance, which did not allow installment payments due to the absence of specific regulations.

Under the approved conditions, consumers seeking installment payment options for accumulated electricity dues must apply to the relevant department. The department will assess the consumer’s financial situation and may approve the request, allowing payment in two or three parts. However, 50% of the accumulated dues must be paid upfront, with the remaining balance payable in up to two installments, the percentages of which will be determined by the department.

Furthermore, late payment surcharges will continue to apply, and consumers must also settle current bills along with the agreed installments. This installment option will be available once every five years.

Additionally, the council endorsed the issuance of a public notice seeking feedback on the draft “New Delhi Municipal Council Plastic Waste Management Bye-laws 2024” for a period of 30 days. Moreover, plans were approved for the procurement of short-term solar or other renewable energy power to meet peak power demand.

In a move aimed at enhancing medical services, creation of the Director (Medical Services) post in Category ‘A’ and the Director (AYUSH) post for the AYUSH Directorate was also approved. Other decisions included the adoption of recruitment rules for Data Entry Operator Grade ‘B’ in accordance with the NDMC Act 1994 and DoPT instructions.

