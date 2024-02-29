Two thrashed, car torched after spat in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two people, including one known offender, from west Delhi’s Khyala area, were thrashed by a group of people when a monetary dispute between them took a violent turn.

The clash turned violent, with the frenzied mob pelting stones at a vehicle belonging to the rival camp and ultimately set it on fire. Sharing details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said, the incident was reported around 9.30 am at the Khyala Police Station. Police were informed that a person was being beaten by a group in B2 Block, Raghubir Nagar.

On receiving the input, local police personnel responded and reached the scene. “On reaching the spot, the injured (later identified as Balram, a bad character under Khyala Police Station) was rescued and taken to the hospital,” the DCP said, adding when the injured was being rescued by the cops to be taken to hospital, a mob of locals gathered in B1 block and pelted stones on Balram’s car and later set it on fire.

According to the police officer, the group of alleged miscreants also tried to get hold of Balram’s associate Pramod but the police intervened. At least 12 personnel were injured while trying to contain the mob, the senior officer said. “Considering the gathering, police personnel from adjoining police stations were also deployed to control the situation. The crowd was dispersed by taking the local people into confidence,” he added.

The DCP said that based on a complaint, legal action is being initiated against Balram, already facing 12 criminal cases, and Pramod. “Another FIR is being registered against the unlawful assembly for breaching peace by setting the vehicle on fire,” the officer informed. Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security arrangements in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further violence.