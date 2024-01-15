AAP, BJP spar over demolitions at Delhi BR camp

NEW DELHI: The blame game over slum demolitions in the city seems to be far from over as the ruling AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to bring down slum clusters at the BR camp, behind Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) without fair rehabilitation.

PWD Minister Atishi during her visit to the low-income neighbourhood, said the AAP will not let the people living in jhuggis become homeless.

“DDA which comes under Centre has given notice to people [slum dwellers] over the demolition. They were promised pakka houses by the BJP before elections, but are now facing the threat of demolition by the BJP-led DDA. Despite assurances to provide houses in the same locations, DDA is pushing for their relocation to Narela and Kakrola which are 50 kilometers from here. This will impact the livelihood of the people as well as the education of their children,” Atishi said.