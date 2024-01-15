Delhi court takes cognizance of chargesheet in Swiss woman murder case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court took cognisance of charge sheet filed against the accused in relation to the Swiss woman murder case, in which the victim was allegedly strangled to death and her body was wrapped inside a black plastic bag before dumping near a school in Tilak Nagar area of the city.

Metropolitan Magistrate Divanshu Sajlan took cognisance of the charge sheet filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 404(Dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of his death), 482 (Punishment for using a false property mark), and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) against accused Gurpreet Singh (30) aka. Mandeep Singh.

In the over 1,000-page charge sheet, cops had invoked the IPC sections under murder and other charges against Singh, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, who was arrested by the Police in October last year.

According to the case, after strangling her, he tied the woman's hand and legs with a metal chain and dumped her body, wrapped inside a black plastic bag, on the road.

Following the trail of the investigation, police reached the residence of the accused Gurpreet in Janakpuri and apprehended him. The Police also recovered cash of Rs 1.5 crore from his residence, which he claimed came from selling some property.