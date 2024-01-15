In search of simple joys

After glacial Delhi, the deliciously warm and relaxing climes of Hyderabad helps add comfort. I am here for an exhibition with my friend Priya. From tomorrow, we are going to be working long days. But today, we are settled languorously in her hotel room, pyjama-clad, for chai and chatter. All women will testify that a chatter with a friend is a soft pashmina sheath of warmth. As we go on, I tell her something I read recently: the opposite of the word ‘trigger’ is glimmer.

Trigger, by definition, is the involuntary rise of defensive or negative emotions at the press of emotional memory buttons. In contrast, glimmer is an oasis of cosy warmth, joy and safety—even if experienced just for a few moments. If a trigger takes the body into flight-or-fight state, glimmer gently settles it into the ventral vagal zone, helpful for cell regeneration and every kind of healing.

Priya has a habit of feeding a bunch of stray indies every evening. Her face lights up when she tells me about a dog: an old fellow—mangy, dishevelled and homeless—who ‘demands’ love from her. While all the others pounce on the food, this oldie’s eyes only seek her. He walks decisively over to her and boldly rests his face on her leg. Then, looking up at her, he goes away to eat the nibbles she has spread out. There is a catch in her voice as she tells me the story. Everyday, Priya’s heart feels touched by that indescribable feeling of unconditional love for those few moments. We go on to talk about these tiny instants we all experience every day, but often, let them slip away without full awareness of their value.