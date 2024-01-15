Three east district roads to get facelift, says Delhi PWD minister

NEW DELHI: PWD minister Atishi has approved a road strengthening project to give three roads in east Delhi a makeover, an official statement said on Sunday.

While approving the project, Atishi said, “This project will improve the roads of east Delhi and make them long-lasting. Along with this, the project will also make the area beautiful.”

She added that the Kejriwal government is committed to making Delhi’s roads ‘safer’ for commuters and providing them a ‘pleasant experience’. These roads include road number 109 - from Sapera Basti to Khoda Chowk, Dallupura Road - from Timber Market to Noida Border, and Buddha Singh Marg - from Manav Ashray Kat to Dallupura T-Point, the statement said. Atishi said the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads.