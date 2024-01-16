AAP spreading lies, no slum will be demolished, says DDA

NEW DELHI: WITH AAP accusing the Delhi Development Authority of planning to demolish jhuggis in the city, the latter on Monday clarified that not even a single slum will demolished due to certain provisions in place.

“They [slums] cannot be demolished as of the fact that the Centre has recently extended the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 up to December 31, 2026, continuous protection of certain unauthorised developments including the JJ clusters from punitive action,” the DDA said in a statement.

Over a survey of three JJ clusters at Lok Kalyan Marg, the DDA said it began in 2011 by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

“Two of the three camps are on defence land affecting the development of critical infrastructure. The initial amount for rehabilitation at these sites, was arrived at and finalised in 2011 and the amount was deposited in 2013,” the authority said.