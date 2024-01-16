AAP takes control of Delhi civic corporation's highest decision-making body

NEW DELHI: Amid chaos, AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi managed to pass a move on Monday, taking control over the highest decision-making body of the civic corporation — the standing committee.

In a special session of the House called to discuss vesting powers of the standing committee in the House till the time the panel is formed and de-sealing of shops in city markets, Mayor Shelly Oberoi cleared the measure with support from AAP councilors.

However, its legality is being questioned as the move was passed without a discussion and in the absence of the commissioner and municipal secretary.

Meanwhile, the reconstitution of the 18-member standing committee has been pending for 10 months.