BRS MLC Kavitha skips ED date in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: BRS leader Kavitha K did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

The 45-year-old daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is understood to have communicated her decision not to comply with the ED summons to the investigating officer through an email.

Her lawyer, Nitesh Rana, told PTI on Monday that "there is a Supreme Court order that has said that the ED cannot summon Kavitha in this case".

However, ED sources have said that the BRS leader had obtained a temporary relief from the apex court last year and it is not valid now.