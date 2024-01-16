Lohri, the short and long of it

If Delhi can be considered a book of food history, then Moti Mahal is a chapter you don’t want to miss. Its claim to be the first one to “dig up a tandoor” in the middle of an eatery, thus leading to the creation of tandoori chicken, is just one of the many stories that has become part of its lore. The brand travelled from Daryaganj to south Delhi, adding ‘delux’ to its name and becoming a new chain altogether; managed by Yuvraj Kohli, a Lohri Special menu was introduced by him for the first time this year. “This menu traces my lineage back to Punjab and celebrates the culture I grew up in,” says Kohli.

Established in the early 1960s by Kundan Lal Gujral in Daryaganj, Moti Mahal’s expansion to south Delhi was facilitated by Kohli’s grandfather, Amrit Lal Kohli. Drawing inspiration from his childhood in Amritsar, his mother’s hometown, Kohli reminisces about Lohri celebrations through his specially curated menu. “I would go there every Lohri and eat a lot of food, the taste stayed with me. So, this year I thought, why not we (Moti Mahal Delux) curate an authentic Lohri menu?” he says.

The menu takes you back to Punjab, where Lohri is in full swing. Being a regular fish eater myself, I am excited to try the Amritsari Fish ( `950)—the sole fish dipped in egg and mustard batter, coated with gram flour and then deep-fried has an unexpected tenderness without the lingering mustard aftertaste.