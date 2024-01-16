NCC instrumental in strengthening patriotic, secular values of India: CM

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps, guided by its motto of ‘Unity and Discipline,’ has played a crucial role in fortifying the patriotic and secular values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at an event held during the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp at the Delhi Cantonment, Kejriwal emphasized that the NCC offers a significant opportunity for individuals to cultivate qualities such as discipline, a spirit of adventure, and a commitment to serving the nation.

Highlighting India’s diverse culture, languages, and religions as a shining example of unity in diversity, CM praised the NCC for its instrumental role in reinforcing these patriotic and secular values, aligned with the Constitution. The annual NCC Republic Day camp draws cadets from every corner of the country, contributing to its diverse composition.

Kejriwal expressed immense pride in their exemplary turnout, precise movements, and high parade standards. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the NCC in shaping the youth into energetic, enterprising, and responsible citizens, highlighting his awareness of various camps aimed at fostering a sense of unity among them.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister recognized the NCC’s service-specific training through Thal Sena, Nau Sena, and Vayu Sena camps, aimed at the holistic development of cadets in line with current challenges. Kejriwal underscored the integral role of adventure and sports activities in NCC training, mentioning their participation in events like the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament and the Subroto Cup.

Kejriwal also lauded the NCC for offering selected cadets opportunities for international exposure through youth exchange programs, emphasizing the chance to represent India’s rich cultural heritage and unique values abroad.