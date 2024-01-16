Plea in Delhi HC over ‘non-payment’ of share in ‘Animal’ film

NEW DELHI: A production company claiming to be the co-producer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie Animal has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the film’s producer T-Series did not pay its share of intellectual property rights.

The plaintiff, Cine 1 Studios, claimed that there has been a breach of various clauses in a 2019 Acquisition Agreement, as well as an amendment agreement signed with T-Series that said the film not be released on OTT platform Netflix.

During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Cine 1, submitted that his client got no details about the revenues from box office sales nor the digital and satellite rights of the movie.

On the other hand, senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing T-series, said that the plaintiff had made no investment in the film. He argued that on August 2, 2022, the parties had executed two agreements, amendments to the acquisition agreement of September 11, 2019, and the plaintiff has concealed this critical information from the court.