SCERT to study students’ academic feats

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is working on a research project titled ‘A Study of Learning Achievement of Students through Goal Setting of Key Performance Indicators’, aimed in accessing foundational literacy and numeracy among primary level students.

The data for the research has been collected from ten sampled schools of the North-East District. The sample comprised government schools under DoE and MCD.

Now, interventions will be conducted in these schools between January 15-25 for students of Class 1, 2 and 3. The interventions will be done by the teachers with the support of mentor teachers and academic Coordinators.After the intervention, the data for the post-test will be collected from January 27-29 from the respective students.

Guidelines for administration and the list of sampled schools have been released and all the heads of sampled schools have been requested to cooperate with those conducting the survey. The responses of the survey will be kept confidential. The collection of data will be conducted by the teachers.

The study seeks to address these areas: ‘How does the practice of goal setting, facilitated by the framework of Key Performance Indicators (KPI), influence students’ engagement and motivation toward their learning endeavors?’; ‘To what extent does the alignment of students’ individual goals with the predefined learning objectives contribute to their overall academic achievement?’; and finally, ‘Are there variations in the effectiveness of goal-setting and KPls across different grade levels, subjects, and socio-demographic backgrounds?’

In the sample, ten schools have been considered, including MCPS Nand Vihar-I, MCPS Sundar Nagari F 2-I, MCPS Old Seemapuri-I, and others.

