‘Sundarkand’: AAP invokes Hindutva

NEW DELHI: Resuming the chanting of ‘Sunderkand’ across the city, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has announced that beginning Tuesday, the party will organize a grand Sunderkand programme in a structured manner across Delhi.

In response to this, the Delhi BJP stated that Bhardwaj should explain what action his party has taken against its former Minister Rajinder Pal Gautam, who has repeatedly hurt the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his participation in reciting Sunderkand at a temple in the city. Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, “For everyone’s happiness, peace, and progress, tomorrow the Aam Aadmi Party is organizing a recitation of Sunderkand Paath at various locations in Delhi. My wife and I will recite Sunderkand alongside the devotees at the Rohini temple.”

Sunderkand derives its name from its portrayal of pivotal events within the Ramayana. This portion of the epic predominantly revolves around the heroic exploits of Lord Hanuman as he embarks on a quest to locate Sita, within the enchanting realm of Lanka.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj explained the move, saying, “As you know, Sunderkand programs used to be organized by the party and by the party MLAs at their respective levels in different assemblies. The party has reconstituted its organization in Delhi, and with it, the Sunderkand program will be run in a structured manner.”

He added that starting from this Tuesday, January 16, AAP will initiate a grand Sunderkand program in all the assemblies of Delhi, alongside the MLAs, councillors, and party workers in each zone. Bharadwaj also took the opportunity to invite the people of Delhi and their families to participate enthusiastically in this grand Sunderkand chanting program.

In response to AAP’s announcement, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned Bhardwaj’s commitment to Sanatan Dharma,asking if he could clarify what action his party has taken against its former minister Rajinder Pal Gautam. Gautam has repeatedly hurt the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers by abusing our Gods and Holy scriptures like the Ram Charitmanas, Sachdeva alleged. He said that AAP, out of fear of losing votes, is engaging in gimmicks.

