The Incredible Grace of Naina Devi

What made you want to enact her rather than have a woman dastango from your team play Naina Devi?

It is a life that spans almost the entire 20th century and offers a great window into the development and evolution of music in that century. Therefore, I felt I should take it up. And since I was writing the script, I wanted to perform it too…. I don’t perform others’ scripts.

Please explain a bit about your structure and why you begin by talking of Shiva, then Wajid Ali Shah, then Keshab Chandra Sen’s household to first presenting Nilima (Naina Devi as a child) on a lap listening to an all-night mehfil where the stars of Hindustani classical music all come to perform one after another. Was there really a night like that or were you setting the stage to introduce the women in Naina Devi’s life?

I had to speak of music, and Lord Shiva and Wajid Ali Shah are both integral to different moments in the spectrum of Hindustani classical music as we understand it. And yes, there really was a night like that as described in Vidya Rao’s marvellous book, Heart to Heart: Remembering Nainaji.

Would you say Naina Devi’s life is somewhat like Meerabai’s? She is drawn to what is not deemed acceptable for her and for a woman of her station. And yet there is something quite proper about her, she disrupts nothing till her husband is alive, only after she is disinherited does she take up music, preferring to be more a teacher-mentor. Also, I wonder why you populated her life with the presence of so many women as if her life alone couldn’t have held a story?

Well, her story is full of influential women, her mother, her aunts, all pioneers, all educators of women, all leaders in their field. And then there were the glorious and wonderful performers, the nautch girls, the tawaifs whom she venerated, and I wanted to highlight the negligence they have suffered…as a performer I feel that empathy, that pain, that neglect, that disrespect.... There was also her Mejdi (her sister Sadhona Bose, a famous actor of the ’40s), Begum Akhtar, Rasoolan Bai, Siddheshwari Devi, all remarkable women, geniuses many of them, who have not really been given their due; so, since she was so taken up with them, wrote about them, served them it was only natural that I should bring them in...is she a bit like Meera? Perhaps you can say that...all who read and sing Meera have something of her in them.

What according to you is the legacy of Naina Devi? Is she better known as a mentor of Shubha Mudgal or Vidya Rao today?

The Naina Devi Foundation maintains a wonderful website containing her music, her writings. I don’t think it is correct to say that she is better known as the mentor of this or that singer, her imprint on post-Independence musical culture of Delhi, and of India in general is indelible and quite significant.

On what occasion did Naina Devi call herself Ninochka? Also if she did have her husband’s support in being a singer why did she become a radio singer only after his death?

As soon as she began her professional career on the radio after her husband’s death, she called herself Ninochka when she sang in English. She was 17 or 18 when she was married, her husband [Kanwar Ripjit Singh of the former Kapurthala royal family] was ten years older...she had his support but she could not sing professionally without putting him in tremendous pain and pressure, and jeopardising his already delicate ties with his father who was a very hard man to please.

Your collective has lately been focusing on a central figure to tell the story

A dastan on Mir Taqi Mir is coming up on January 22, Fahmida was done a while ago. It depends, sometimes we are commissioned, sometimes we choose to do work like that, but we also did a dastan on Jallianwala Bagh two years ago, and on Gandhi’s last days, and two stories from Vijay Dan Detha last year for the Prithvi Festival, but when you present a personality, you also end up presenting their times so there is a lot to cook up.

Dastan e Naina will be performed on January 17, 6.30pm, CD Deshmukh Auditorium, IIC. Entry open for all.