Congress delayed temple construction: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday alleged that it was the Congress that kept creating hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Taking on the Congress, the ministry said they were forced to keep Ram Lalla in a tent for years, and called Ram and the Ram Setu fiction.

“Congress had forced us to keep Shri Ram in tents for years. These are the same people who had described Shri Ram and Ram Setu as fictional. It had promised to build Babri Masjid again. To ensure that Ram Mandir is not constructed, it had deputed a battery of lawyers. But due to the struggle of crores of devotees and workers, today the wait of 500 years is coming to an end,” said Thakur.

He was speaking to the media after participating in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place. Prime Minister Modi had called for a cleanliness drive in temples across the nation.He also criticized the Congress for skipping the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“We also sent them invitations. Today they are running here and there so that they do not have to go to the consecration ceremony. Earlier they were saying that they hadn’t received the invitation and now they are making different excuses. First they stalled the construction of the temple and now they are trying to mislead and instigate the public,” said Thakur.

The minister said with only six days before the consecration, the entire country is celebrating the arrival of Lord Ram and cleaning temples. “I am blessed by offering ‘shramdaan’ (labour) at the ancient Shri Hanuman Temple. I also request people to ensure participation in this cleanliness campaign. Avoid littering in temple s and use dustbins,” he said.