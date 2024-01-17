Crafted by nature

Ellementry, a homegrown brand of lifestyle products, has introduced two new collections, Niraan and Kifa, a celebration of nature and sustainability.

Handcrafted with the belief that what looks good, also does good, Ellementry products are a study in craftmanship. Each piece not only looks unique but can uplift your home’s aesthetics and are utility pieces as well. On the inspiration behind the collections, Ayush Baid, founder of the brand, tells us, “Niraan comes from the earthy tones and textures of terracota, enhanced with cane stitch and bead embellishments, creating a connection to traditional craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Kifa, with its minimalist design, is a fusion of ecomix and glass. The soothing eggshell white hue, embodies the essence of simplicity and timeless elegance.”

These collections, like their previous launches, reflect the brand’s overall aesthetic and values, and epitomise sustainable living and conscious design. “Niraan’s handcrafted terracotta pieces resonate with our commitment to eco-friendly materials and artisanal craftsmanship. Conversely, Kifa’s subtle design harmonises with our pursuit of simplicity and enduring sophistication in home décor,” says Baid.