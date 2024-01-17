Curbs on Delhi airspace due to R-Day security concern

NEW DELHI: The Air Traffic Controller (ATC) has placed 11 days of curbs on the city’s airspace this month due to security measures in view of Republic Day celebrations. According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) on Tuesday, restrictions on flight operations will be imposed between January 19 and 29

According to DIAL officials, the curbs will be placed on landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights.

“There will be airspace curbs from January 19 to 25 as well as on January 26 and 29. Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period,” an official said.

“On the Republic Day and following three days till January 29, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 6 am to 9 pm,” the official added.The curbs will not effect the movement of scheduled flights of scheduled operators, DIAL said.