Delhi govt announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to families of deceased security personnel

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of six deceased armed forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The decision was taken during a recent Group of Ministers meeting where the names of the bravehearts were recommended for significant recognition. Chief Minister Kejriwal approved the ex-gratia.

Underling the government’s unwavering commitment to those who lay down their lives for the nation, revenue minister Atishi said, “Our armed forces, whether from defence, Delhi Police, paramilitary, fire service, home guard, or civil defence volunteer, exemplify unparalleled courage and commitment.The sacrifice they make for the nation is immeasurable, and it is our duty to stand by their families during these trying times.”

She said that the broader scope of the scheme emphasises its inclusive nature. “This ex-gratia scheme covers personnel from various branches, ensuring that families of those who dedicate their lives to protecting people are supported and cared for. We believe in providing a safety net that allows them to face the future with resilience and dignity.”

Of the six deceased soldiers, there are two soldiers from the Indian Army, as many from Delhi Police, one from Delhi Civil Defence, and one from Delhi Fire Services.

Under this plan, the Delhi government would provide an honorarium of Rs 1 crore to the families of all uniformed personnel, residing in Delhi or deployed on duty in the city

Six deceased personnel whose families are to be awarded are: Major Raghunath, Captain Jayant Joshi. ASI Om Prakash, Puneet Gupta, Praveen Kumar, and Praveen Kumar.