Delhi: Govt approves Rs 1,098 crore for building 3 new court complexes

NEW DELHI: The city government has announced plans to construct three new district court complexes at Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park and Karkardooma. The government said that after the completion of these three projects, Delhi’s District Court will witness an increase of 200 courtrooms.

Finance Minister Atishi on Tuesday approved the project worth Rs 1098.5 crore. Sharing details on the projects, Atishi emphasized that swift and accessible justice is a fundamental right of every Indian, and this is achievable only when there is sufficient infrastructure in the courts.

She said, “At present, there is a considerable backlog of pending cases on judges and courts nationwide, leading to unnecessary delays in case resolutions. Therefore, the government has decided to provide sufficient judicial infrastructure in the Capital.”

The minister said these three projects are highly significant in the direction of enhancing Delhi’s judicial infrastructure, and their completion will greatly aid in swift resolution of legal matters.

She mentioned that the government is working on a war-footing to address the shortage of courtrooms in Delhi’s district courts, and these three projects are crucial steps in this direction. Keeping the convenience of judges, lawyers, and citizens in mind, the three projects will incorporate better public facilities.

According to the government, the new District Court Complex in Rohini Sector-26 will consist of three basements, a ground floor, and two 11-storey building blocks. It will house 100 courtrooms and 270 lawyer chambers, The total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 714.19 crore. Additionally, the new District Court Complex in Shastri Park will include 48 courtrooms and 175 lawyer stations. The total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 184.91 crore, Atishi said.

“The third project involves constructing an additional court block near the existing court in Karkardooma. This new court block will have 50 new courtrooms, and the total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 199.39 crore,” she added.

Atishi instructed departments to prepare a detailed timeline and work expeditiously toward completing these projects.